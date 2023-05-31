LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic product and Kentucky standout Oscar Tshiebwe is remaining in the 2023 NBA Draft, forgoing another season in the college ranks.

The deadline to withdraw from the draft was 11:59 p.m. ET.

The Second-Team All-American made the official announcement on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

“First I would like to thank God for the many blessing he has shown me. I know I wouldn’t be here without him guiding me through this journey of life. Second, I would like to thank my family and closest friends for everything they have sacrificed in getting to this point in my life. I would like to thank Coach Cal and his staff for their support and belief in [me] during my life at UK. Lastly, I would like to thank BBN for the love, support, and loyalty you have given me and my teammates over the years. I wouldn’t want to play for anyone or anywhere else.”

“During this time, I have decided to remain in the 2023 NBA Draft and begin my professional career. I hope as I continue to fight for my dream of playing in the NBA you will continue to support me. Thank you BBN for everything and I am so lucky to always call Kentucky home.”

Tshiebwe led the nation in rebounding for a second-straight season averaging 13.7 per game.

He also led the SEC in double-doubles, and averaged 16.5 points per game for the Wildcats last season.

The former Golden Eagle finished his college career at Kentucky tied for second in career double-doubles (48), sixth in all-time career rebounds (952) and 48th in scoring (1,117).

Tshiebwe was a two-time state champion with the Golden Eagles in high school.