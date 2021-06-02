Kennedy Catholic product, Ashland track standout wins two national championships

ALLENDALE, Michigan (WKBN) – Ashland track standout and Kennedy Catholic graduate Channing Phillips won a pair of national titles at the 2021 Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships last weekend.

He won the first individual title in his career by taking top honors in the men’s 400M dash, winning in 46.41 seconds.

He was also a member of the Ashland 4×4 national championship team that also includes Travis Marx, Brayden Chaney and Trevor Bassitt.

Courtesy: Ashland Athletics

Watch the video above to hear his thoughts on the major accomplishment.

Phillips, a 2017 graduate of Kennedy Catholic, has now won a total of four national championships in his career. He also won national titles in the 4×4 in the 2021 indoor track season as well as the 2018 outdoor season.

As a team, Ashland finished in a tie for fourth place overall.