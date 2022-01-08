HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — The Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team held off a late Chaney rally Saturday night, topping the Cowboys 62-55.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

Kennedy Catholic led for the majority of the first half but saw the Cowboys take the lead in the third quarter.

But in the fourth, the Golden Eagles would go on a late run which proved to be the difference.

For KC, Elijah Harden had 23 points while Malik Lamkins-Rudolph had 17 and Gio Magestro added 15.

For Chaney, JaShaun Holcomb had 14 points while Josiah Gonzalez added 10.

KC improves to 5-2 on the year while Chaney falls to 7-5.