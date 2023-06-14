HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Kennedy Catholic High School has hired John Cox as new head football coach.

He brings 15 years of coaching experience to the position. Most recently he served as the Junior High head coach in New Castle.

Cox also spent the 2013 season as an assistant coach at the high school level as an assistant defensive line coach.

“I’m very excited to have a chance to get into the lives of these young people,” Cox told Sports Team 27.

“It’s more than football. I get to steer them in the right direction and mentor them. I’ve mentored kids for a long time, and it will be fun to be able to coach them and get them ready for life,” added Cox.

The 47-year-old is a 1994 graduate of Union High School.

He inherits a Golden Eagles program that finished the 2022 season with a record of 2-7.