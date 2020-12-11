Kennedy Catholic hires new head football coach to lead Golden Eagles program

John Reay will lead the Golden Eagles in the 2021 season and beyond

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic High School announced the hiring of a new football staff Friday, which will be led by new head coach John Reay.

Reay is a 2002 graduate of Sharon High School and will be his first high school football head coaching job.

Previously, Reay was the owner and head coach of the WPA Wildcatz, a semi-professional football team.

Coach Reay has also been an assistant coach at Valley High School in New Kensington and most recently at Burrell High School.

Below is a full list of the new coaches on the staff provided by the Kennedy Catholic Athletic Department.

Antwon Chavers (Defensive Backs Coach) Chambers is a Kennedy Catholic alumni (’93). Chambers is the current Defensive Backs coach of the WPA Wildcats.

Khallid Pierce (Defensive Line Coach) Pierce is a Urusline alumni (’93) as well as the current sack record holder at Urusline.

Cameron Niemi (Assistant Offensive Line Coach) Niemi is a Kennedy Catholic alumni (’19). Niemi played for Sharon High Football. Niemi is a current YSU telecommunications major.

Paul Jones Jr. (Quarterback Coach and Assistant Offensive Coordinator) Jones was a 2010 US Army All-American and played at Penn State. Jones has been coached by Joe Paterno, Bill O’Brien and John Banaszak.

Steve Byerly (Linebacker and Wide Receivers Coach) Byerly is a Sharon High School alumni where he was on a State Champion Runner-up team (’94-’95). Byerly has served as a youth coach in Sharpsville and is a four year coach with the WPA Wildcats.

Chuck Arn (Defensive Coordinator) Arn is a alumni of Austintown Fitch (’88) and Baldwin Wallace (’89-’91). Arn has 21 years coaching including time with the WPA Wildcatz where he earned six conference championships, three national championships and two league championships.

Ned Rudloff Rudloff has 10 years varsity coaching experience, two of which he was a coordinator at Valley Christian High School. Rudloff is a member of the teaching staff at Kennedy Catholic.

Justin Turnbaugh (Wide Receiver and Special Teams Coach) Turnbaugh is a three-time D10 Champion with Sharon Football as well as an All Conference WR/DB. Justin has coached with the Mercer County Gators, Sharon Tiger Middle School and Kennedy Catholic JV/Varsity during the 2019-2020 season.

Lee Plotts (Running back Coach) Plotts is a Kennedy Catholic alumni (2007). Plotts was a All-Conference athlete (’04-’06), District 10 Player of the Year (2006), ranked 17 All Time Rusher in District 10 as well as in the top five rushers in Kennedy Catholic history. Plotts was featured in Sports Illustrated as part of the first duo backfield to rush 4000 yards.