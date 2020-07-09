Kennedy Catholic hires new boys basketball coach

He will take over one of the most successful programs in Pennsylvania's history

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic High School has a new boys basketball coach.

Dustin Golub has been hired to take over the program for the 2020-21 season.

Golub is a 2003 Sharon graduate but played for the Golden Eagles in 2000-01 and was a member of the State Championship team. Golub was a member of The Prep School National Champion Hargrave Military Academy and played collegiately for Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

He will take over one of the most successful programs in Pennsylvania’s history, following the resignation of legendary head coach Rick Mancino.

Mancino won 230 games over 11 years and helped lead the Eagles to four consecutive State Titles in from 2016-19.