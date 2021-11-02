Kennedy Catholic High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic advanced to the Class A State Quarterfinals, a year ago, with a perfect 19-0 record before falling to Rochester (61-48). Along the way, coach Justin Magestro reached a milestone as he won his 200th game during his career which spanned from Reynolds (girls) to Sharon (boys) to Kennedy (girls) on February 1 over Reynolds (81-33).
The Eagles have won 38 of their past 40 games overall.
Kennedy will welcome back four starters in seniors Bellah DiNardo (15.9 ppg) and Alayja Jones (7.2 ppg) along with juniors Paris Gilmore (14.1 ppg) and Hayden Keith (9.9 ppg). DiNardo has verballed to coach Summer Quesenberry’s Alderson-Broaddus Battlers.
“We have a great mix of experience and youth,” says Magestro. “With eleven returning players from the 2020-21 team plus six freshmen, we expect to be deep and balanced. We’re relying on our three seniors (Bellah, Alayja and Sophia Lombardi) to lead this group. We’re also expecting valuable contributions from junior Isabella Bianco, freshmen Layke Fields and Monique Vincent.”
Kennedy will test themselves once again in their always difficult non-conference slate. “As always, the expectations are high,” indicates Magestro. ”We’ve really beefed up our non-region schedule that includes Division I Hudson from Ohio and perennial Pennsylvania powers Norwin (6A), McDowell (6A), Villa Maria (4A) and Mercyhurst Prep (3A).”
The season tips off at the New Castle Shoecase on December 19 against Winchester Thurston.
Kennedy Catholic Golden Eagles
Head Coach: Justin Magestro
2020-21 Record: 19-1
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 65.2
Scoring Defense: 26.3
2021-22 Schedule
Dec. 19 – vs. Winchester Thurston at New Castle Showcase
Dec. 20 – McDowell
Dec. 21 – at Mercyhurst Prep
Dec. 23 – Norwin
Dec. 27 – at Villa-Maria
Dec. 28 – Hudson
Dec. 29 – Cambridge Springs
Jan. 3 – Jamestown
Jan. 6 – at Rocky Grove
Jan. 10 – Reynolds
Jan. 13 – at Farrell
Jan. 17 – Commodore Perry
Jan. 20 – at Mercer
Jan. 24 – at West Middlesex
Jan. 27 – at Jamestown
Jan. 31 – Rocky Grove
Feb. 3 – at Reynolds
Feb. 7 – Farrell
Feb. 8 – Harbor Creek
Feb. 10 – at Commodore Perry
Feb. 14 – Mercer
Feb. 17 – West Middlesex