Kennedy Catholic High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic advanced to the Class A State Quarterfinals, a year ago, with a perfect 19-0 record before falling to Rochester (61-48). Along the way, coach Justin Magestro reached a milestone as he won his 200th game during his career which spanned from Reynolds (girls) to Sharon (boys) to Kennedy (girls) on February 1 over Reynolds (81-33).

The Eagles have won 38 of their past 40 games overall.

Kennedy will welcome back four starters in seniors Bellah DiNardo (15.9 ppg) and Alayja Jones (7.2 ppg) along with juniors Paris Gilmore (14.1 ppg) and Hayden Keith (9.9 ppg). DiNardo has verballed to coach Summer Quesenberry’s Alderson-Broaddus Battlers.

“We have a great mix of experience and youth,” says Magestro. “With eleven returning players from the 2020-21 team plus six freshmen, we expect to be deep and balanced. We’re relying on our three seniors (Bellah, Alayja and Sophia Lombardi) to lead this group. We’re also expecting valuable contributions from junior Isabella Bianco, freshmen Layke Fields and Monique Vincent.”

Kennedy will test themselves once again in their always difficult non-conference slate. “As always, the expectations are high,” indicates Magestro. ”We’ve really beefed up our non-region schedule that includes Division I Hudson from Ohio and perennial Pennsylvania powers Norwin (6A), McDowell (6A), Villa Maria (4A) and Mercyhurst Prep (3A).”

The season tips off at the New Castle Shoecase on December 19 against Winchester Thurston.

Kennedy Catholic Golden Eagles

Head Coach: Justin Magestro

2020-21 Record: 19-1

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 65.2

Scoring Defense: 26.3

2021-22 Schedule

Dec. 19 – vs. Winchester Thurston at New Castle Showcase

Dec. 20 – McDowell

Dec. 21 – at Mercyhurst Prep

Dec. 23 – Norwin

Dec. 27 – at Villa-Maria

Dec. 28 – Hudson

Dec. 29 – Cambridge Springs

Jan. 3 – Jamestown

Jan. 6 – at Rocky Grove

Jan. 10 – Reynolds

Jan. 13 – at Farrell

Jan. 17 – Commodore Perry

Jan. 20 – at Mercer

Jan. 24 – at West Middlesex

Jan. 27 – at Jamestown

Jan. 31 – Rocky Grove

Feb. 3 – at Reynolds

Feb. 7 – Farrell

Feb. 8 – Harbor Creek

Feb. 10 – at Commodore Perry

Feb. 14 – Mercer

Feb. 17 – West Middlesex