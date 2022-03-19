KITTANING, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team held off a late Portage rally to get the win in the PIAA Class A Western Final 51-45.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The Golden Eagles will play in the state championship game for the first time since 2001.

KC held a steady lead throughout, but in the fourth quarter Portage would cut the lead to just three at one point.

Howland Kennedy wouldn’t allow it to get any closer, hitting clutch free throws with under a minute to go.

Golden Eagles senior Bella DiNardo had a game-high 22 points for KC while freshman Layke Fields added 19.

They advance to the state final on Thursday at 12 p.m. against the winner of Williamsburg and Northumberland Christian.