Kennedy Catholic graduate, West Virginia freshman Oscar Tshiebwe nabs prestigous preseason honor

IRVING, Texas (WKBN) – Former Kennedy Catholic standout and current Mountaineers’ Freshman Oscar Tshiebwe was named the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year.

Warren Harding graduate Derek Culver earned Honorable Mention Preseason Big 12 honors.



Tshiebwe is the second McDonald’s All-American to enroll at West Virginia as a freshman. He averaged 23.2 points as a senior while leading Kennedy Catholic High School to a 27-3 record and the Class 6A state title. Tshiebwe is the first Mountaineer picked as the preseason freshman of the year since West Virginia joined the Big 12 in 2012-13.



The honors were voted on by head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.

COURTESY: WVU SPORTS INFORMATION