LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic graduate and current Kentucky men’s basketball standout Oscar Tshiebwe was named First-Team All-SEC on Monday.

He is the first Wildcat to earn All-SEC First Team honors in consecutive seasons since Patrick Patterson in 2009 and 2010.

Tshiebwe is leading the country with 13.1 rebounds per contest to go along with a team-best 16.4 points per game. In addition, he is the only player in the country averaging at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

In just 63 games for Kentucky, Tshiebwe ranks eighth in program history with 894 rebounds.

Tshiebwe was joined on the eight-man coaches’ All-SEC First Team by Brandon Miller (Alabama), Colin Castleton (Florida), Tolu Smith (Mississippi State), Kobe Brown (Missouri), Santiago Vescovi (Tennessee), Wade Taylor IV (Texas A&M) and Liam Robbins (Vanderbilt).