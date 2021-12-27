LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKBN) — Former Kennedy Catholic standout and Kentucky junior Oscar Tshiebwe has been named the SEC Co-Player of the Week the conference announced on Monday.

The former Golden Eagle led the Wildcats past Western Kentucky 95-60 last week.

In the win, Tshiebwe posted 14 points and racked up 28 rebounds.

The 28 boards is a Rupp Arena record that was previously held by Shaquille O’Neal set back in 1990.

It tied for the sixth-most rebounds in UK history and the most in more than 45 years.

Tshiebwe is a former McDonald’s All-American, and was Gatorade’s Pennsylvania Player of the Year. He led Kennedy Catholic to a pair of state championships in the high school ranks.