HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic grad Oscar Tshiebwe has been named a First Team All-American by The Sporting News.

The University of Kentucky junior is averaging over 17 points per game this season and leads the entire country with over 15 rebounds per contest.

Tshiebwe was a two-time state champion in high school with the Golden Eagles. He was a McDonald’s All-American that averaged over 23 points, 19 rebounds, five steals and three blocks per game during his senior season.

The complete Sporting News All-America team includes:

FIRST TEAM

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Johnny Davis – Wisconsin

Ochai Agbaji – Kansas

Keegan Murray – Iowa

Kofi Cockburn – Illinois

SECOND TEAM

Bennedict Mathurin – Arizona

Jabari Smith – Auburn

Jaden Ivey – Purdue

Chet Holmgren – Gonzaga

Drew Timme – Gonzaga

THIRD TEAM

EJ Liddell – Ohio State

James Akinjo – Baylor

JD Notae – Arkansas

Collin Gillespie – Villanova

Paolo Banchero – Duke