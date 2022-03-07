HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic grad Oscar Tshiebwe has been named a First Team All-American by The Sporting News.
The University of Kentucky junior is averaging over 17 points per game this season and leads the entire country with over 15 rebounds per contest.
Tshiebwe was a two-time state champion in high school with the Golden Eagles. He was a McDonald’s All-American that averaged over 23 points, 19 rebounds, five steals and three blocks per game during his senior season.
The complete Sporting News All-America team includes:
FIRST TEAM
Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky
Johnny Davis – Wisconsin
Ochai Agbaji – Kansas
Keegan Murray – Iowa
Kofi Cockburn – Illinois
SECOND TEAM
Bennedict Mathurin – Arizona
Jabari Smith – Auburn
Jaden Ivey – Purdue
Chet Holmgren – Gonzaga
Drew Timme – Gonzaga
THIRD TEAM
EJ Liddell – Ohio State
James Akinjo – Baylor
JD Notae – Arkansas
Collin Gillespie – Villanova
Paolo Banchero – Duke