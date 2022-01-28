YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team grabbed their third-straight win on Friday night, topping Detroit Mercy 78-59.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

With the win, the Penguins complete the regular season sweep of the Titans.

YSU led by as many as 25 points in the win.

Five Penguins scored in double-figures led by Kennedy Catholic grad Malia Magestro who had 15 points. Lilly Ritz and Paige Shy had 14 points a piece while Megan Callahan and Chelsea Olson each had 12.

Olson added 10 assists on the night.

The win moves YSU to 18-2 overall and 12-1 in the Horizon League.

The Penguins return to action on Sunday when YSU hosts Oakland at 1PM.