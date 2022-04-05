YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic grad and Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe was named the Wooden Award winner on Tuesday.

The award is considered the top award in college basketball.

Tshiebwe is the first Kentucky player to ever be a unanimous player of the year selection.

He is the second Kentucky player to ever win the award.

It caps off an amazing offseason awards list for Tshiebwe, being named Naismith Player of the Year, AP Player of the Year, SEC Player of the Year, and a first team All-American by the AP and Sporting News.

The University of Kentucky junior is averaging over 17 points per game this season and leads the entire country with over 15 rebounds per contest.