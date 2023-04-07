LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic grad Oscar Tshiebwe is entering the 2023 NBA Draft.

The University of Kentucky senior made the announcement on social media Friday evening.

In the post, Tshiebwe said: “First, I would like to thank God for everything he has done for me! It has been amazing to see the many blessings he has shown me through my time at the University of Kentucky. I would like to thank my family and everyone who has supported me over the years while working towards my dream. I would also like to thank Coach Calipari and the coaching staff for believing in a kid from the Congo, as well as my teammates for standing beside me and fighting every day.”

“At this time I feel as though it is best for me to declare for the NBA draft while maintaining my college eligibility,” Tshiebwe added. “As I continue down this path I pray that I can continue to have the amazing love and support of BBN as you will always be in my heart and prayers. Only God knows what my future holds, but until then it’s time to get to work!”

Tshiebwe led the nation in rebounding for a second-straight season averaging 13.7 per game.

He also led the SEC in double-doubles, with the Wildcats scoring at 16.5 points per game.

Tshiebwe was a two-time state champion with the Golden Eagles. He was a McDonald’s All-American that averaged over 23 points, 19 rebounds, five steals and three blocks per game during his senior season.