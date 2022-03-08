YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Kennedy Catholic All-State standout Oscar Tshiebwe added another trophy to his collection on Tuesday, being named SEC Player of the Year by league coaches and The Associated Press.

It comes just a day after he was named first team All-American by The Sporting News.

Tshiebwe was also an All-SEC First Team selection (coaches and AP) and a member of the All-Defensive Team (coaches).

The University of Kentucky junior is averaging over 17 points per game this season and leads the entire country with over 15 rebounds per contest.

Tshiebwe was a two-time state champion in high school with the Golden Eagles and was a McDonald’s All-American who averaged over 23 points and 19 rebounds his senior season.