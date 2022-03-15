YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic graduate and Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe was named a First Team All-American by The Associated Press on Tuesday.
He is the first Wildcat to be selected to the AP’s first team since 2016.
Tshiebwe landed 59 of 60 possible first-place votes, more than any other player on the list.
It is the latest piece of hardware for the former Golden Eagle who was named SEC Player of the Year by the AP and a First Team All-American by the Sporting News.
Below is the full list of AP All-Americans.
First team
Oscar Tshiebwe, junior, Kentucky
Johnny Davis, sophomore, Wisconsin
Ochai Agbaji, senior, Kansas
Kofi Cockburn, junior, Illinois
Keegan Murray, sophomore, Iowa
Second team
Jabari Smith, freshman, Auburn
Drew Timme, junior, Gonzaga
Jaden Ivey, sophomore, Purdue
Bennedict Mathurin, sophomore, Arizona
Chet Holmgren, freshman, Gonzaga
Third team
Paolo Banchero, freshman, Duke
E.J. Liddell, junior, Ohio State
Collin Gillespie, senior, Villanova
Walker Kessler, sophomore, Auburn
James Akinjo, senior, Baylor
JD Notae, senior, Arkansas