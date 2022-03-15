YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic graduate and Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe was named a First Team All-American by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

He is the first Wildcat to be selected to the AP’s first team since 2016.

Tshiebwe landed 59 of 60 possible first-place votes, more than any other player on the list.

It is the latest piece of hardware for the former Golden Eagle who was named SEC Player of the Year by the AP and a First Team All-American by the Sporting News.

Below is the full list of AP All-Americans.

First team

Oscar Tshiebwe, junior, Kentucky

Johnny Davis, sophomore, Wisconsin

Ochai Agbaji, senior, Kansas

Kofi Cockburn, junior, Illinois

Keegan Murray, sophomore, Iowa

Second team

Jabari Smith, freshman, Auburn

Drew Timme, junior, Gonzaga

Jaden Ivey, sophomore, Purdue

Bennedict Mathurin, sophomore, Arizona

Chet Holmgren, freshman, Gonzaga

Third team

Paolo Banchero, freshman, Duke

E.J. Liddell, junior, Ohio State

Collin Gillespie, senior, Villanova

Walker Kessler, sophomore, Auburn

James Akinjo, senior, Baylor

JD Notae, senior, Arkansas