Kennedy Catholic girls roll; Golden Eagles bound for state quarterfinals

Sports

Kennedy Catholic advances to face Rochester (15-3) in the PIAA State Quarterfinals

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kennedy Catholic Eagles High School Basketball

Credit: Augustas Cetkauskas/iStock/Getty Images Plus

WINDBER, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls rolled past Shanksville Stonycreek 48-28 in PIAA Girls Basketball first round Wednesday at Windber High School.

Paris Gilmore led the Golden Eagles with a team-high 18 points. Bellah DiNardo added 13 points in the win.

Rylee Snyder led Shanksville with 15 points in the setback.

The Golden Eagles remain unbeaten at 19-0 on the season.

Kennedy Catholic advances to face Rochester (15-3) in the PIAA State Quarterfinals on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Shanksville’s run comes to an end with a record of 20-5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play to win local prizes!

Trending on WKBN.com