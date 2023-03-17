NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team is headed to the State Final Four after a 60-48 victory over Bishop McCort in the PIAA Class 2A Quarterfinals on Friday.

Watch the video above for highlights and interviews from tonight’s game.

The Golden Eagles got a game-high 30 points from sophomore Layke Fields.

“She was unbelievable,” says Kennedy Catholic head coach Justin Magestro. “When she gets the ball in the post, she’s almost unstoppable unless she’s double or triple teamed. Our guards did a great job of getting the ball to her, and she was able to finish. I love this kid. She’s phenomenal.”

Monique Vincent added 12 points and Isabella Bianco chipped in 10 for Kennedy Catholic.

“It’s really cool. We’ve been talking about states all year and it’s really big for us and we’re trying to win it this year,” says Eagles’ sophomore Layke Fields. “My guards did an amazing job of getting the ball to me and I was just feeling it today. I was feeling the hoop and the ball and it just went in for me today.

Bishop McCort was led by Gianna Gallucci, who finished with 20 points. Cameron Beppler added 17 for the Crushers.

The Golden Eagles improve to 24-4 on the season and will advance to play Greensburg Central Catholic in the Class 2A State Semifinals next Monday.