HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team rolled past North Clarion 60-23 in the first round of the PIAA Class 1A state tournament.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Paris Gilmore led the Golden Eagles with 15 points. Monique Vincent added 13.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 22-2 on the season.

Kennedy Catholic will face Shanksville-Stonycreek in the PIAA Class 1A state quarterfinals on Saturday.