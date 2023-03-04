FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) — With a final score of 73-33, Kennedy Catholic girls basketball picked up their 13th straight District 10 championship over Maplewood.

Kennedy built up a large lead entering the 4th quarter thanks to a massive 47-10 run after Maplewood took a 15-11 lead early in the game.

The Golden Eagles were led by Isabella Bianco and Layke Fields, who both notched a game-high 21 points. Bella Magestro added 12 points and Monique Vincent and Cassie Dancak also scored 8 in the contest.

Maplewood was led in scoring by Bailey Varndell and Sadie Thomas both with 8 points, as they fall to 20-5 after the loss.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 21-4 on the season and has won 19 straight games after securing their 29th D10 championship.