CLARION, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team rolled past Otto Eldred 77-30 in the PIAA Class 1A state quarterfinals Wednesday night.

Bellah DiNardo led the Golden Eagles with 20 points. Paris Gilmour added 13, while Layke Fields tallied 11. Monique Vincent also reached double figures with 10.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 24-2 on the season. The Golden Eagles advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2005.

KC advances to face Portage in the PIAA Class 1A semifinals on Saturday, March 19. Site and time is to be determined.