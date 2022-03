KITTANING, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team defeated Shanksville Stonycreek 55-29 in the second round of the PIAA Class 1A state tournament.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Bellah DiNardo paced the Golden Eagles with 15. Paris Gilmore added 11.

With the win, Kennedy Catholic improves to 23-3 on the season.

Kennedy Catholic will play the winner of Bishop Canevin/Otto Eldred in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 15.