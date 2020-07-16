Kennedy Catholic football’s back; Harvey set to guide Eagles

HERMITAGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic football is back. Coach Joe Harvey is looking for his group to be competitive in 2020. “Our main goals,” adds Harvey. “We plan on making a run in District 10 Class A and at the state playoffs in year one.”
Head Coach: Joe Harvey, 1st season
What you need to know about Kennedy Catholic’s offense
-The Golden Eagles will be led by a group of playmakers in Da’juan Young (QB/WR), Cody May (QB), Matt Jordan (RB), and Sky’Ler Thomas (RB/WR). Joe Pfleger will anchor the offensive line up front.
What you need to know about Kennedy Catholic’s defense
-Kennedy appears to be strong up front with Joe Pfleger, Jasean Yeager and Gunner Pennington as well as in the defensive backfield where Sky’Ler Thomas, Matt Jordan, and Cody May will all be positioned.
2020 Schedule
Sept. 5 – Reynolds
Sept. 11 – at West Middlesex
Sept. 19 – Iroquois
Sept. 25 – at Greenville
Oct. 3 – Lakeview
Oct. 9 – at Sharpsville
Oct. 17 – Wilmington
Oct. 24 – Farrell
The Big game on the schedule
August 28 – at Mercer
…To begin the new era of Golden Eagle football – Kennedy travels to Mercer. Win or lose, what an experience to be a part of the rebirth of a program.