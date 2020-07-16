Kennedy Catholic football’s back; Harvey set to guide Eagles

Coach Joe Harvey is set to lead Kennedy Catholic in their first season back

HERMITAGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic football is back. Coach Joe Harvey is looking for his group to be competitive in 2020. “Our main goals,” adds Harvey. “We plan on making a run in District 10 Class A and at the state playoffs in year one.”

Head Coach: Joe Harvey, 1st season

What you need to know about Kennedy Catholic’s offense

-The Golden Eagles will be led by a group of playmakers in Da’juan Young (QB/WR), Cody May (QB), Matt Jordan (RB), and Sky’Ler Thomas (RB/WR). Joe Pfleger will anchor the offensive line up front.

What you need to know about Kennedy Catholic’s defense

-Kennedy appears to be strong up front with Joe Pfleger, Jasean Yeager and Gunner Pennington as well as in the defensive backfield where Sky’Ler Thomas, Matt Jordan, and Cody May will all be positioned.

2020 Schedule

Sept. 5 – Reynolds

Sept. 11 – at West Middlesex

Sept. 19 – Iroquois

Sept. 25 – at Greenville

Oct. 3 – Lakeview

Oct. 9 – at Sharpsville

Oct. 17 – Wilmington

Oct. 24 – Farrell

The Big game on the schedule

August 28 – at Mercer

…To begin the new era of Golden Eagle football – Kennedy travels to Mercer. Win or lose, what an experience to be a part of the rebirth of a program.