ERIE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team went on the road and fell to Villa Maria on Sunday 50-28.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

KC trailed by five after the first quarter and saw Villa Maria go on a 10-2 run in the second quarter to take a 22-9 lead into the half.

Layke Fields had a team-high 7 points for the Golden Eagles.

For Villa Maria, Daniela Shaughnessy had a game-high 18 points in the win.

Coming into the game, Kennedy Catholic was ranked second in Class A in the latest statewide rankings. Villa Maria is the top-ranked team in Class 4A.

With the loss, KC falls to 13-2 on the season.