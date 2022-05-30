SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic baseball team fell to Saegertown 11-1 in five innings in the District 10 Class 1A championship Monday at Slippery Rock University.

Remington Hart recorded the Kennedy Catholic’s lone RBI in the first inning. Saegertown scored 11 unanswered runs to claim the title.

The Golden Eagles won the District 10 title in 2021, after defeating Rocky Grove 14-8.

Kennedy Catholic finishes the season with an 8-15 record.

Saegertown will advance to the first round of the PIAA championships on Monday, June 6th.