Kennedy Catholic duo bound for the college ranks

Mariah Vincent is heading to play at Westminster, while teammate Addie Flanders is heading to Grove City College.

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A pair of Kennedy Catholic Girls’ Basketball standouts are bound for the college ranks.

Mariah Vincent is heading to play at Westminster, while teammate Addie Flanders is heading to Grove City College.

Last season, Vincent averaged 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists per game for the Golden Eagles. She made a total of 45 three-pointers for Kennedy Catholic, and chose Westminster over Seton Hill and Grove City.

Flanders was KC’s top defensive player on the team. She averaged 5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals per game.