Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump unveils approach to reopening economy WKBN 27 First News at 5
Closings and delays
There are currently 33 active closings. Click for more details.

Kennedy Catholic duo bound for the college ranks

Sports

Mariah Vincent is heading to play at Westminster, while teammate Addie Flanders is heading to Grove City College.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kennedy Catholic's Addie Flanders and Mariah Vincent

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A pair of Kennedy Catholic Girls’ Basketball standouts are bound for the college ranks.

Mariah Vincent is heading to play at Westminster, while teammate Addie Flanders is heading to Grove City College.

Last season, Vincent averaged 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists per game for the Golden Eagles. She made a total of 45 three-pointers for Kennedy Catholic, and chose Westminster over Seton Hill and Grove City.

Flanders was KC’s top defensive player on the team. She averaged 5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals per game.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com