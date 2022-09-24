HERMITAGE, Penn. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic football dropped a Saturday afternoon matchup against St. John’s Prep from Maryland 27-13.

St. John’s (MD) jumped out to a 20-0 lead by halftime before extending the lead to 27-0.

Kennedy Catholic was able to cut into the deficit down to 14 with a little more than 5 minutes left to play, but that’s the closest they’d get.

The Golden Eagles were led on defense by Elijah Smith, who corralled the Vikings quarterback for a sack.

On the offensive end, Simeir Wade led the way at quarterback, adding a rushing and passing touchdown.

With the loss, Kennedy Catholic falls to 1-4 on the season and hosts Reynolds (4-1) next Saturday, Oct. 1.