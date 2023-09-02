HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic battled Union City in a high-scoring affair on Saturday with the Bears taking down the Golden Eagles 63-40.

In the first half, Kennedy quarterback Rayvion Wilbon-Venable got the offense started with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Brock Ondo to get on the scoreboard.

Then the next possession, Wilbon-Venable went to the ground this time for a 50-yard touchdown run. He would then recover a fumble for a touchdown to score three consecutive touchdowns for Kennedy and cut the deficit to 26-18.

But Union City had answers on offense all day and scored 60 points in this one as they improve to 1-1 on the season.

After falling in this offensive shootout, Kennedy Catholic falls to 0-2 and hosts Lakeview at home next Saturday.