HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team claimed the Region 1 title with an 84-69 victory over Farrell Tuesday night.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from Tuesday night’s game.

The Eagles were led by senior Geo Magestro, who finished with a game high 27 points. Senior guard Malik Lampkins-Rudolph added 21 points for Kennedy, and Elijah Harden chipped in 18.

Farrell junior Lamont Samuels had a team high 24 points, while junior Malachi Owens finished with 16 for the Steelers.

Kennedy Catholic improves to (16-4) on the season and remains perfect in league play at (14-0).

The Eagles will travel to Jamestown on Wednesday and finish up the regular season Friday against Rocky Grove.

Farrell finishes the regular season at (14-8) overall.