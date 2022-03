HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team downed Winchester-Thurston 77-44 Wednesday in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A state tournament.

Elijah Harden lead the Golden Eagles with 24 points. Malik Lampkins-Rudolph finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 22-4 on the season.

The Golden Eagles will face Redbank on Saturday in the PIAA Class 2A state quarterfinals. Site and time is to be determined.