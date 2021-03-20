Highlights: Kennedy Catholic Boys get upset in state quarterfinals

Kennedy Catholic’s season comes to an end with a record of 22-3

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Portage topped Kennedy Catholic 65-57 in the PIAA Boys Class 2A Quarterfinals on Saturday.

Kaden Claar led all scorers with 26 points for Portage in the win. Demetri Miller added 13, while Preston Rainey finished with 12.

Elijah Harden and Dajuan Young tallied 18 points apiece in the loss for the Golden Eagles.

Kennedy Catholic’s season comes to an end with a record of 22-3.

Portage improves to 21-2 and advances to face OLSH in the PIAA Class 2A Western Final on Tuesday.