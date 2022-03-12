KITTANING, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team topped Redbank Valley 61-56 in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A state tournament.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Gio Magestro paced the Golden Eagles with 19. Elijah Harden and Malik Lampkins-Rudolph finished with 15.

Owen Clouse netted 16 for Red Bank Valley.

With the win, Kennedy Catholic improves to 23-4 on the season.

Kennedy Catholic will face Portage in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 16.