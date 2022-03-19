KITTANING, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team came up short in the Class 2A Western Final, falling to Our Lady of Scared Heart 78-68 in overtime.

KC led by double-digits in the third quarter but saw OLSH go on a 9-2 run at the end of regulation to force overtime.

In the OT, the Golden Eagles were outscored 13-3 which pushed the game out of reach.

Elijah Harden led the way for KC who had 31 points with nine three-pointers.

For OLSH, Jake DiMichele had a game-high 39 points.

KC finishes the season at 24-5.