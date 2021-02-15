Kennedy Catholic boys basketball coach resigns, citing personal reasons

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic boys basketball coach Dustin Golub has resigned from his position, the school said in a press release on Monday.

This was Golub’s first season in charge of the Golden Eagles after Rick Mancino left the program.

KC is 15-2 on the season and 11-0 in Region 1 play.

According to the press release, Golub is resigning due to personal reasons.

WKBN reported earlier Monday that a bill of information report showed that Golub’s business, Penn Ohio Roofing and Siding, underreported income of the business for three straight years.

He is being charged with three counts of tax evasion.

KC assistant Ryan Anderton has been named interim head coach of the Golden Eagles.