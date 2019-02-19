Kennedy Catholic bests Newton Falls in first ever meeting Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Magestro leads KC past Newton Falls [ + - ] Video

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) - The Kennedy Catholic girls opened the game on a 12-2 run and never looked back, topping Newton Falls 48-30.

It was the first ever meeting between the two programs.

The Tigers trailed by 9 at the half but cut the deficit to just 6 entering the fourth quarter.

But KC outscored Newton Falls 18-6 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Malia Magestro led the way with 25 points while Leah Lombardi added 10.

Kennedy improves to 16-6 and returns to action March 2nd in the Class "A" District 10 Championship game against Farrell.

Newton Falls is in action next February 26th in the Sectional Final of the Division III Lakeview District Tournament.