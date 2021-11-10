Kennedy Catholic basketball standout headed to the college level

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic senior Bella DiNardo officially signed with Alderson Broaddus University on Wednesday. She will continue her basketball career with the Battlers next season.

DiNardo averaged over 15 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game last year as a junior and was named Second Team All-State.

She helped lead the Golden Eagles to 19 wins and the program’s 11th straight District 10 title. Kennedy Catholic finished their season in the PIAA Class A State Quarterfinals.

The Alderon Broaddus Battlers were (7-11) last season, including a win over Fairmont State in the MEC Tournament.