Kennedy Catholic basketball standout headed to the college level

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kennedy Catholic High School Athlete Signing

Credit: Kennedy Catholic Athletics

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic senior Bella DiNardo officially signed with Alderson Broaddus University on Wednesday. She will continue her basketball career with the Battlers next season.

DiNardo averaged over 15 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game last year as a junior and was named Second Team All-State.

She helped lead the Golden Eagles to 19 wins and the program’s 11th straight District 10 title. Kennedy Catholic finished their season in the PIAA Class A State Quarterfinals.

The Alderon Broaddus Battlers were (7-11) last season, including a win over Fairmont State in the MEC Tournament.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com