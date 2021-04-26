Kennedy Catholic basketball standout earns All-State honors

This season, she helped lead the Golden Eagles to a record of 19-1

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic junior basketball standout Bellah DiNardo was named All-State Second Team on Monday.

This past season, DiNardo posted an average of 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Golden Eagles.

This season, she helped lead the Golden Eagles to a record of 19-1 and an appearance in the PIAA Girls Basketball Class A Quarterfinals.

According to WPIC’s Bob Greenburg, DiNardo is the fifth Kennedy Catholic girls basketball player to earn All-State honors since the 2012-13 season.