FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic girls basketball Junior, Layke Fields, scored her 1,000th point in dominant fashion, as the team beat Farrell, 79-28.

In the win Fields led the team and scored 33 points with 10 rebounds. While Monique Vincent scored 17 points and Tori Harvey scored 13 points. Defensively, Bella Magestro had five steals with 11 points and six rebounds.

Fields also recently had her 600th rebound, earlier in December. In the 2022 season, Fields averaged 19.3 ppg, 10.9 rpg, while being named Pennsylvania’s Player of the Year in Class 2A as well as WKBN’s Starting 5 team.

Next, Kennedy Catholic plays Dec. 21 against Blackhawk.