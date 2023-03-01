SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team cruised to a win in the Class 2A District 10 semifinals with a 61-29 win over Lakeview Wednesday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights and hear reaction from the game.

“It never gets old,” says head coach Justin Magestro. “It’s a great place to be. We’ve got a special team. We’ve got seniors that lead and we’ve got freshmen that are playing like seniors, and our defense is phenomenal. We keep doing that. I think we got a chance to make a little bit of noise.”

The Golden Eagles used an 18-3 first half run to pull away and never looked back.

KC is heading to their 10th-straight District 10 championship game.

Layke Fields led the Golden Eagles with 17 points while Isabella Bianco had 14 and Monique Vincent added 10.

“I think our defense really let us through the whole entire game,” says sophomore Monique Vincent.

“And, you know, we have Lakye inside just a beast and all of our teammates. I think our defense really let us through the whole entire game. And, you know, we have a week inside of the meeting with all of our teammates.”

For Lakeview, Kelsey Seddon had a team-high 11.

Kennedy advances to face Maplewood in the next round.