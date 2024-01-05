HARTVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK outscored Lake Center Christian, 43-31, in the second half to prevail 80-63.

Four Eagles scored in double figures – Nick Ryan (20), Jaden Rishel (18), Nico Ciminero (15) and Michael Condoleon (14). Ryan tallied 12 points in the second half. Rishel drained 4 three-point baskets.

Kennedy (10-1) returns home next Friday for an encounter against Southeast.

Matt Warder and Tanner Norman scored 26 and 20 points, respectively for Lake Center Christian. Junior center Braiden Miller also added 16 points.

The Tigers (7-2) have now lost back-to-back games to Ursuline and Kennedy. Lake Center Christian will welcome Medina Christian Academy on Tuesday.