BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the most storied boxers in Youngstown history, Kelly “The Ghost” Pavlik, is hosting his first boxing event in a night dubbed “Ohio vs. Michigan” this Friday.

“So it’s kind of like the prelude to the big game Saturday. The fights are on Black Friday, and football fans can actually enjoy it, too,” Pavlik said. “You’re going to be cheering, you’re going to have Michigan versus Ohio, and then obviously the next day, you got the big Ohio State Michigan game.”

The event will feature local talent from the Valley and the region, including four-time national champion Zion Hensley taking on No. 1 ranked Arniyah Williams.

“I want to put these fights on, and not only put the fights out, but put some of the best fights on and try to showcase talent,” Pavlik said.

Other boxers from around Ohio will also square off against Michigan opponents ranging from Ann Arbor to Detroit.

“This overall is a project; that’s how I look at it, and putting a show fight on, I’ve had the help from many people on the matchmaking and getting these guys, so it’s pretty big,” Pavlik said.

Pavlik is also raising awareness of the foundation KPCO, which promotes health and wellness, interventions for at-risk youth and after-school programming.

It all goes down this Friday night, Nov. 24, at The Embassy, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and fights starting at 7.

“It’s the night, Thanksgiving’s over, and people are still families around. Come out and enjoy, bring people and your family members, and get entertained by the fights,” Pavlik said.

You can buy general admission tickets, tables of eight, or select private VIP at Double Bogey’s at Southern Park Mall from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., The Embassy from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. or at 8381 Market Street, Suite 3 in Boardman from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.