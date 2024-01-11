BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former middleweight champion of the world Kelly “The Ghost” Pavlik‘s new gym in Boardman is up and running.

Kelly Pavlik Championship Boxing now has another location to pair with the gym in Columbiana, to offer more options to local boxers in the valley.

“It’s for everyone you know, I could get people that come in that are not boxers and they like to is comfortable to them and even a fighters is still comfortable to them,” Pavlik said. “And it is fun, I’m a big kid and I wanted to be kind of put some glossy, shiny stuff and not be too crazy, but also have a nice in here at the same time.”

When you enter the new spot, the eyes are immediately drawn to the iconic ghost logo painted on the wall, in honor of Kelly’s boxing career.

“My niece Jordan Greco painted that ghost emblem, it’s beautiful and turned out very nice,” Pavlik said. “I put my first post up on Instagram [to promote the gym] and getting the awareness out of the charitable organization. And out of all the comments on there, a lot of people were talking about how nice the ghost was in the background.”

Right now, about 10 kids are signed up for boxing at the new location, and Pavlik is hoping that only continues growing. Like in Columbiana, where they have 45 kids signed up and a waitlist.

“I’m here to really work with what I learned and all the different things that I took from boxing and put it all together and have that here,” Pavlik said. “It was not not an ego thing, it’s just, ‘Hey, this is the Ghost Championship boxing,’ because a lot of these kids that come in here weren’t even wasn’t even born, actually, even when I retired, they weren’t born yet.”

In the future, Pavlik sees this location as much more than a spot of up and coming boxers.

“I have a adult program, you know, women, men of all ages 18 and over. I also do a self-defense boxing classes, too,” Pavlik said. “It’s going to be like a boxer size type aerobics, boxing, punches. They get to get in the ring with me and hit hand pads and they get a workout program, a plyo exercises and different things like that. Believe me, it’s a legit hardcore workout.”

On top of all that, there’s still more Pavlik wants to do.

“We’re also still in the process of working on our counseling services, we’re teamed with some local counseling service programs and eventually with the help, you know, I’m out there hustling to try to get the funds raised for the tutoring and after school meal programs,” Pavlik said. “So it started definitely coming together.”

The new location is at 8381 Market Street, Suite 3 in Boardman or you can reach them at (330) 565-8665 for more information.