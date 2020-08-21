Kelly Pavlik eyeing opening new gyms, looking to help kids through boxing

Kelly Pavlik has been running Mi Gym in Columbiana for two-and-a-half years, but he’s looking at opening two more gyms

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Kelly “The Ghost” Pavlik has a lot going on, from running a gym, a podcast and training athletes. He says it’s all for the benefit of others, and he wants to do more.

He’s been running Mi Gym in Columbiana for two-and-a-half years, but he’s looking at creating more gyms.

“The great part about it is, especially with this gym is, you have the meatheads, the bodybuilders, the powerlifters, and then you have elderly women who come in and elderly men who come in, and they all co-mingle,” Pavlik said. “Everybody gets along, and it’s just not one type of gym. It doesn’t fit one genre.”

He’s looking at opening two more gyms in Mahoning County – the first one would be dedicated to boxing and helping the youth.

“It’ll be free under 18; there’s no charge for the athletes,” Pavlik said. “There’s a lot that’s going behind our charitable boxing gym. We’re going to have people come out and talk to the kids, there’s going to be structure, they’re going to have to keep grades up, they’re going to have to do chores around the gym. It’s a great concept, but it’s really going to benefit the youth.”

The second gym would be open to everyone and focus on overall health and training athletes, like Mi Gym in Columbiana.

He’s hoping to have locations by winter, but the pandemic has caused some issues.

“It’s hard to do any of that with COVID going on and not knowing exactly what’s going to happen day to day, month to month,” Pavlik said.

During the shutdown, he froze payments for members, and once gyms opened back up, he was slammed with people coming in and continued to offer a hold on payments for another month.

“We’ve been very fortunate,” he said. “We got bombarded… When they opened everything back up in May, we got jammed packed — a lot of new members.”

Along with continuing to grow the app Sweet Science + that First News told you about in December, he also wants to get into helping train athletes to take them to the next level.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity for some of these athletes, who want to see where they’re at, also, some of the athletes who may not have gotten recruited, but are on the brink of getting recruited,” Pavlik said. “This could be like the last opportunity. So, it’s going to be really fun. It’s something, again, that’s going to benefit the area, it’s going to benefit kids all throughout the area, Ohio and nationwide. I think it’s going to be really cool, and I’m excited about it.”

Pavlik has been in gyms since he was young and he realizes how important it is to stay healthy, especially now.

“There’s just so many different things with being in a gym and especially if you find the right environment at the gym,” he said, “And again, we’re very fortunate here at this gym. Everybody laughs, they walk around, they have fun. It’s kind of that break away from everything else that’s going on.”

