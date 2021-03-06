Kellar tops the 1,000-point plateau for Chalker; falls to Pymatuning Valley in finale

Both Kellar and Py Valley's Jonah Wilkerson each got to 1000-points

ANDOVER, Ohio (WKBN) – A day after being eliminated from the post-season in the district title game by Springfield, Pymatuning Valley ends their season with a 68-50 win over Chalker.

Two players closed out their seasons with 1,000-points for their career in the contest.

Laker senior Jonah Wilkerson finished with a team-high 22 points as he went over the 1,000-point plateau. Tanner Rhoades added 15 for the victorious Lakers.

Py Valley connected on 7 three-pointers.

Chalker was led by Jordan Kellar’s 23 points (7-8 FT). Kellar went over the 1,000-point mark as only a junior. Derek Sherwood also tallied 10 points for the Wildcats.

Chalker finished the game by making 14 of 17 tries from the foul line (82.4%).