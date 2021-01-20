‘Keeping our eye on the prize’: Boardman native one win away from Super Bowl

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WKBN) – Boardman grad Corey Linsley is one win away from a trip to Super Bowl LV. The Packers’ center will play his 100th professional game this Sunday against Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship.

Watch the video above to hear from Linsley heading into Sunday’s big game.

Linsley was named a First-Team All-Pro this season, along with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“He’s done such an amazing job throughout these last four or five games, leading us and keeping our eye on the prize,” Linsley said. “He has that wisdom. He’s one of the few remaining guys on this team that have won a Super Bowl.”

Linsley joined the Packers four years after that Super Bowl title in 2010. He has started 99 games over the last seven years, but Green Bay lost in the NFC Championship games three times during that span. This Sunday, Linsley hopes to snap that streak and help get Rodgers another ring.

“I definitely want to win a Super Bowl for him,” Linsley said. “I want to win a Super Bowl for the sake of winning it for sure. It takes that mindset of week in and week out, and handling that business that he’s done such a great job of keeping us focused and keeping our eye on the prize.”