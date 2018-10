Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Acunzo verbally commits to Toledo

HERMITAGE, Pa (WKBN) - Kennedy Catholic senior Mattia Acunzo verbally committed to Toledo to continue his basketball career after graduation.

Acunzo made the announcement via twitter on Saturday.

100% COMMITTED 💯🏀💣 pic.twitter.com/DkhulvqM41 — Mattia Acunzo (@mattia_acunzo) October 13, 2018

He averaged 11.2 points per game last season.