YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic graduate and Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe has been named The Associated Press’ Men’s College Basketball Player of the Year.

It is the latest postseason award for the former Golden Eagle, being named an AP First-Team All-American, SEC Player of the Year by the AP and a First-Team All-American by the Sporting News.

The University of Kentucky junior is averaging over 17 points per game this season and leads the entire country with over 15 rebounds per contest.

Tshiebwe was a two-time state champion in high school with the Golden Eagles and was a McDonald’s All-American who averaged over 23 points and 19 rebounds his senior season.