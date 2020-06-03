Kadvan steps down at United after 6 years

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Chris Kadvan steps down as the head boys’ basketball coach at United after six seasons. He recorded a 56-86 record during his time at the helm of the Golden Eagles program.

Prior to his hire, United had posted a total of 6 wins in three years. Chris, a 2006 graduate of Struthers High School, spent the 2013-14 season as Heartland Christian’s girls basketball coach prior to taking the position at United.

In Kadvan’s first season (in 2014-15), his team won 3 games. Two years later, United began a two-year stretch where they posted back-to-back 14-win seasons (2016-17 and 2017-18). In 2018-19, United finished with a mark of 12-12.