Just Short! Creekside Fitness falls to New York Nine in NABF Senior World Series Championship

Creekside Fitness finished runner-up in the NABF Senior World Series Championship after falling to the New York Nine

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Creekside Fitness 18U team fell just short in the NABF Senior World Series Championship Sunday at Cene Park against the New York Nine 5-0.

Creekside was looking for their first Senior World Series title. This is now the third time they have finished runner-up.

The New York Nine plated 4 runs in the first inning and never looked back thanks to pitcher Tyler D’Amico.

He pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just five hits and struckout 9.

Niles grad Nick Guarnieri had the only multi-hit game going 2-3.

Earlier in the day the Creekside 16U team also finished runner-up in the NABF Junior World Series Championship.